BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South Africa's biggest insurer by market value, Sanlam, said on Thursday it has a 4 billion rand ($373.68 million) kitty for acquisitions in Africa and Asia this year, after purchasing businesses worth 2.5 billion rand in 2013.
"We have a good pipeline of transactions in India, Malaysia, Africa, and we'd also like to strengthen our asset management operation in the UK. And then one or two opportunities in South Africa," Chief Executive Johan van Zyl told Reuters.
Last month, Sanlam acquired an indirect stake in Nigeria's Oasis Insurance after a company it partially owns purchased 71 percent in the motor and fire insurer.
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)