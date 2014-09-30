BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Sanlam Ltd
* Act - slm - joint announcement regarding subscription of shares by sanlam in a wholly owned subsidiary of afrocentric
* Shareholders are advised that afrocentric has accepted an offer by sanlam on 30 september 2014 ("offer") in terms of which sanlam, or its nominee, will subscribe for a 28.7% interest in issued share capital of act healthcare assets proprietary limited
* Cash subscription price of r593.7 million
* Sanlam will subscribe for such additional shares ("further shares") at an aggregate cash subscription price of r109.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.