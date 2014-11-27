BRIEF-Shuaa Capital posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
Nov 27 Sanlam Ltd
* Sanlam Personal Finance chief executive, Lizé Lambrechts, will leave Sanlam at end of December 2014 to take over as chief executive of Santam with effect from 1 January 2015
* Lambrechts will succeed Ian Kirk, who has been appointed as Sanlam's deputy group chief executive
* Sanlam will announce appointment of new Sanlam Personal Finance CEO in due course
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning following the previous session's sharp sell-off, with a jump in consumer stocks providing fresh evidence of investors rotating out of growth shares into defensive plays.