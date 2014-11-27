Nov 27 Sanlam Ltd

* Sanlam Personal Finance chief executive, Lizé Lambrechts, will leave Sanlam at end of December 2014 to take over as chief executive of Santam with effect from 1 January 2015

* Lambrechts will succeed Ian Kirk, who has been appointed as Sanlam's deputy group chief executive

* Sanlam will announce appointment of new Sanlam Personal Finance CEO in due course