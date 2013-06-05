BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Sanlam Ltd : * Says the group delivered another solid overall performance in the first four
months of 2013 * Says new business volumes of R49 billion (excluding white label), up 30% on
2012 * Says normalised headline earnings per share up 23%. * Sees impact of interest rates and financial market returns and volatility on
group's earnings * Available discretionary capital amounts to some R3 billion, earmarked for
opportunities in Africa and south-east Asia
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.