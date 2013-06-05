JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Sanlam Ltd : * Says the group delivered another solid overall performance in the first four

months of 2013 * Says new business volumes of R49 billion (excluding white label), up 30% on

2012 * Says normalised headline earnings per share up 23%. * Sees impact of interest rates and financial market returns and volatility on

group's earnings * Available discretionary capital amounts to some R3 billion, earmarked for

opportunities in Africa and south-east Asia