BRIEF-Nasdaq reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 mln contracts
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
(Corrects typo in headline)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 Sanlam Ltd : * Trading statement - 6 months to 30 June 2013 * Headline earnings per shares expected to exceed corresponding period in 2012 by
between 35% and 45% (Reporting by David Dolan)
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reports 5.71 percent passive stake in Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp, as of March 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p08oBl Further company coverage: