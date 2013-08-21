JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South African insurer Sanlam has raised 1.16 billion rand ($114 million) through a 10-year subordinated bond issue paying a coupon of 8.7 percent, co-lead arranger Barclays Africa Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The order book totalled 1.675 billion rand, Barclays Africa said. ($1 = 10.1540 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)