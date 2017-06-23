JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's largest
insurer Sanlam Ltd has sold its stake in Ghanaian
holding company Enterprise Group's insurance business for $130
million but will retain a presence in the country, Sanlam said
on Friday.
Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), a subsidiary of the Sanlam
Group, acquired the 40 percent stake in Enterprise Insurance in
2014.
Sanlam Emerging Markets sold its stake in Enterprise Life
Assurance Company Limited, Enterprise Trustees Limited and
Enterprise Insurance Company Limited to Black Star Holdings
Limited, a separate managed account held by LeapFrog Strategic
African Investments and Prudential Insurance of America.
Since 2015, Sanlam has also owned a 30 percent stake in
Saham Finances insurance division, which is present across
Africa including Ghana.
"With SEM as a strategic partner in both the Enterprise
Group and Saham Finances, it would have been difficult to meet
the regional expansion aspirations of the Enterprise Group,"
said Sanlam.
Sanlam will continue to have a presence in the Ghanaian
insurance market through Saham.
Ghana remains strategically important for the company "and
options to re-establish a meaningful presence in the country are
under consideration," Sanlam said.
Shares in Sanlam, which has operations in 11 African
countries, India and Malaysia, closed up 0.97 percent to 65.37
rand.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Adrian Croft)