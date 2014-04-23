AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 South Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam said on Wednesday it would acquire a majority stake in Malaysia's MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad for about 1.25 billion rand ($119 million), further expanding its footprint in the southeast Asian nation.
Sanlam said it would initially buy a 40 percent from a major shareholder, Koperasi MCIS Berhad, and another 11 percent through an offer to minority shareholders.
After the purchase, MCIS Zurich will have to dispose of its short-term insurance business as Malaysian regulations do not allow an investor to operate more than one life or general insurance licence.
Sanlam already has a short-term insurance business in Malaysia after acquiring a 49 percent share in Pacific & Orient Insurance Co. in 2013.
Sanlam, which also has operations in India and 15 African countries, has a war chest of more than $370 million for acquisitions in emerging markets this year. ($1 = 10.5448 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig