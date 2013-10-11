JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South African life insurer
Sanlam said on Friday it is in talks to acquire 49
percent of the general insurance business of Malawi's NICO
Holdings in four African countries for an undisclosed
amount.
Sanlam, which already owns 49 percent of NICO's life
insurance business in Malawi, said in a statement it was in
talks to take a similar stake in NICO's general insurance
operations in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
Sanlam said last month it had a 3.2 billion rand ($322.65
million) war chest for acquisitions in Malaysia or Indonesia and
expansion in Africa.
Listed in Blantyre, Malawi's commercial capital, NICO
Holdings has life insurance, general insurance and banking
units.
The company had 26.44 billion Malawi kwacha ($70.5
million)in revenue in 2011, according to Reuters data.
Sanlam also has interests in India, Malaysia and 10 African
countries.
Sanlam's shares are up 1.3 percent at 1023GMT, compared with
a 0.66 percent rise by Johannesburg's All-share index.
($1 = 9.9178 South African rand)
($1 = 375.0000 Malawi kwacha)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)