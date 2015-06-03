JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa's biggest insurer, Sanlam, reported on Wednesday a 17 percent jump in earnings for the first four months of this year as its personal finance division sales grew.

Sanlam, which also has operations in Nigeria and 10 other African countries, said sales of its personal finance rose by 20 percent and new business grew by 15 percent to 68 billion rand ($5.5 billion) for the period to end-April.

The company, established nearly a century ago, said its African and Indian operations will remain under pressure from weaker economic growth in both regions.

The life-insurer's emerging markets division grew 2 percent as the fall in oil prices hit commodity exporters such as Nigeria and growth in Sanlam's home market was modest, it said.

Shares in Sanlam were flat on 68.12 rand by 1330 GMT.

($1 = 12.2905 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)