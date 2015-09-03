JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Sanlam posted a
slower first-half profit growth on Thursday as high personal
debt levels and increasing energy prices hit consumer's
disposable income at its mainstay South African market.
South Africa's largest insurer by value said diluted
headline earnings grew 6 percent to 233.1 cents per share in the
six months to the end of June, a slowdown from nearly a
one-third rise the same time a year ago.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
"Th South African economy continues to struggle with a
modest growth outlook of below 2 percent for 2015," Sanlam said
in a statement.
"Disposable income remains under pressure from a combination
of high exposure to debt and inflationary strain, in particular
large hikes in electricity prices."
Insurers in Africa's most advanced economy are struggling to
sell insurance at a faster rate as job losses sweep across the
country's mining and manufacturing industry.
In response, Sanlam has been bulking up its presence in
Africa, where rapid economic growth has increased the number of
people with money to spend on insurance to protect their wealth.
The company, which operates in 10 African countries
including oil-rich Ghana and Africa's biggest economy Nigeria,
told Reuters last week that it was in talks about an acquisition
in Angola.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)