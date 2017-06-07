JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South Africa's largest
insurer Sanlam Ltd reported a rise in profit in the
four months to the end of April, but warned that persistent risk
aversion, a stronger rand and a weak economy will hurt its
half-year performance.
Insurers in Africa's most advanced economy have expanded
elsewhere on the continent to offset slowing growth at home, but
prospects have been dealt a blow by a collapse in commodity
prices.
Sanlam's normalised headline earnings – a commonly used
profit measure that strips out certain one-off items – increased
by 9 percent for the four-months ended April, the company said,
without giving further details.
Political instability, low economic growth and credit
ratings downgrades have dented business and consumer confidence
in South Africa.
"We expect that the economic and operating environment will
remain challenging for the remainder of 2017 with a resulting
impact on the Group's key operational performance indicators,"
Sanlam said in a statement.
The insurer's new business volumes were down 4 percent to 71
billion rand ($5.52 billion)largely due to lower lump-sum
inflows at Glacier, Sanlam Investments Retail and Sanlam Private
Wealth.
At 1313 GMT the share price was up 0.81 percent at 66.25
rand.
Sanlam has operations in 11 African countries, India and
Malaysia.
($1 = 12.8550 rand)
(Reporting by Olwethu Boso, editing by Louise Heavens)