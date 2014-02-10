JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Sanlam Ltd : * Says diluted headline earnings per share: expected to be up between 35 pct and 40 pct * Says diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders: expected to be up between 40 pct and 45 pct * FY net operating profit is expected to be between 30 pct and 35 pct up on the corresponding period in 2012. * FY normalised headline earnings per share, which exclude fund transfers, are expected to increase by between 33 pct and 38 pct