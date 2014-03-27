Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.
March 27 San Leon Energy Plc :
* Term sheet agreement with Transatlantic Petroleum
* Says it is expected that cost of program should decrease with recent increase in service providers in Poland
* Estimated value of work program is $60 mln to $70 mln
* Transatlantic would earn an undivided 50 pct working interest in Nowa Sol, Wschowa, Gora, Rawicz, Prisice, Kotlarka, Olesnica, Praska and Wielun concessions totalling more than 1.9 million gross acres
* Final interests in concessions would comprise 50 pct Transatlantic, who would also become operator, 37.5 pct San Leon, and 12.5 pct Hutton Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency