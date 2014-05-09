May 9 San Leon Energy Plc
* Notes announcement yesterday by Transatlantic Petroleum
Ltd ("Transatlantic") with reference to farm-in agreement in
Permian/ SW carboniferous basin of Poland, outline terms of
which were notified by company on 27 march 2014.
* Company confirms that it is in continuing discussions with
Transatlantic over details of proposed work program to be
completed following execution of farm in agreement
* Will update market once final detailed work program has
been agreed.
