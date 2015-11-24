MILAN Nov 24 San Marino is looking for a new
central bank governor to clean up its banks - traditional havens
for tax dodgers - and fix their badly damaged balance sheets.
Big problems for the micro-state began in 2009 when Italy,
hit hard by the global financial crisis, added it to a tax black
list. Since then, national output has dropped by a third to 1.4
billion euros ($1.5 billion) and its five banking groups have
been forced to radically change their business model.
A government source from the 1,700-year-old independent
state, surrounded by Italy, said the successful candidate would
have worked in international institutions and organisations.
"We want the new central banker to support San Marino's
change and willingness to open to the world", the source said.
The new central bank governor will take over from Renato
Clarizia, an Italian, who quit in August, four months before his
mandate expired.
His successor would be named by the end of the year, the
source said, and local authorities have already received several
applications from bankers in Europe and the United States.
The government will make the final choice and parliament
would need to approve its decision.
Last year the enclave joined a group of countries that will
automatically share data on bank accounts with European Union
countries and those in the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD). That scheme starts in 2017.
The country is also negotiating a dedicated agreement with the
EU that would allow freedom of capital movement.
Italy has now dropped San Marino from its black list and the
economy is recovering. The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
estimates growth of 1 percent this year.
But the banking sector still faces major challenges. Assets
in San Marino's banking system total 6.2 billion euros, or 470
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) according to IMF data.
That compares with, for example, Cyprus, where they are 575
percent of GDP, and Italy's roughly 230 percent.
Two out of five loans are non-performing, and the largest
Sammarinese bank needed an injection of public money equal to 13
percent of GDP. That bank may need more help, the IMF has said.
Daniele Guidi, chairman of the local lenders association, is
optimistic. "We survived the worst, we are now crossing a
transition phase", he said.
The government plans to diversify the economy, boost tourism
and manufacturing, cut bureaucracy and taxes and open San Marino
to foreign investments.
But Martino Vincenti, an Italian tax expert who has recently
advised San Marino's authorities, said that the process will be
gradual and the outcome is not a given.
"They are aware that old times cannot come back and they are
actively moving forward to reshape their economy and open their
system to the market. This is the right direction but in global
competition there are losers and winners", he said.
