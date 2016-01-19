ROME Jan 19 San Marino has nominated a former
senior adviser at the World Bank to become the new central bank
governor for the micro-state, whose banks are laden with bad
loans, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Wafik Grais, 66, will have the task of overseeing a clean-up
the 1,700-year-old state, a traditional haven for tax dodgers
where non-performing loans are as high as 40 percent, according
to the International Monetary Fund.
Grais, an Egyptian by birth, must now be approved by
parliament in a vote scheduled for Thursday. He will be
interviewed by the selection committee on Wednesday, said a
government statement that did not name him.
After a selection process that began last October, Grais was
chosen from 39 candidates to replace Renato Clarizia, who
stepped down last year. He will have a five-year mandate.
San Marino is a 24-square-mile (61.2 square kilometre)
enclave in northeastern Italy with a population of just over
30,000.
It hit big problems in 2009 when Italy, battered by the
global financial crisis, added it to a tax black list. Since
then, national output has dropped by a third to 1.4 billion
euros ($1.5 billion) and its five banking groups have been
forced to radically change their business model.
Grais is an expert in Islamic finance. He was educated in
Switzerland, where he also has citizenship, the source said.
Italy has now dropped San Marino from its black list and the
economy is recovering slowly, but the largest Sammarinese bank
needed an injection of public money equal to 13 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP). That bank may need more help, the IMF
has said.
Last year San Marino joined a group of countries that will
automatically share data on bank accounts with European Union
countries and those in the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD). That scheme starts in 2017.
The country is also negotiating a dedicated agreement with
the European Union that would allow freedom of capital movement.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
