MANILA Dec 28 Indonesia's Citra group
said on Wednesday it and Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
are studying a possible $57 million investment in the
second phase of a tollway project south of Manila.
The announcement came just weeks after San Miguel said it
would buy 46 percent of Atlantic Aurum Inc., the local unit of
Citra group, which controls and operates Manila's elevated
tollway connecting the capital to southern provinces.
Citra said in a statement it was jointly studying with San
Miguel Holdings Corp, a wholly-owned unit of the San Miguel
group, a proposal from the operator of Star Tollway to upgrade
and expand a 42-kilometre toll road in Batangas province south
of the capital.
The study is expected to be completed in 30 to 45 days.
"We were invited by Star and we are currently studying to
invest in Phase 2 of the Star Tollway project, which will widen
the existing two lanes to four lanes from Lipa to Batangas
City," Citra's president, Shadik Wahono, said in the statement.
Target groundbreaking was middle of 2012, with the project
expected to be completed in 24 months at a cost of 2.5 billion
pesos ($57 million), Citra said.
Wahono said the group would also study the cost of improving
the project plan, such as adding more lighting, modern
monitoring systems, security cameras and speed guns.
San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its
traditional food and drinks businesses in the last three years,
has added infrastructure, telecommunications, power and an oil
refinery to its portfolio.
It has an option to buy the remaining stake in Atlantic of
Citra group that it does not already own at a later date.
($1 = 44 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)