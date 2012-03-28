MANILA, March 28 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's net income fell 24 percent in the last quarter of 2011 compared to a year earlier, missing market expectations mainly due to weakness at its liquor unit.

San Miguel, the country's dominant food and beverage maker for decades before it expanded into power, telecommunications, mining and infrastructure, said it had net income of 17.5 billion pesos ($407.6 million) for all of 2011, down 13 percent against 20.1 billion pesos the previous year.

Its net income of 5.6 billion pesos in the December quarter, based on Reuters' calculations, compares with a net profit of 7.4 billion pesos a year earlier.

Analysts had expected San Miguel, one of the country's biggest listed firms with a market cap of $6.3 billion, to post net income of 14.3 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, nearly double its year-ago profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Without the one-time gain from the acquisition of SMC Global Power and forex gains in 2010, the company said its recurring net income in 2011 climbed 36 percent to 17.3 billion pesos.

Its flagship firm, San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, had net income of 12.2 billion pesos last year, up 17 percent from the previous year, the company said last month.

San Miguel shares were nearly flat on Wednesday in a broader market that slipped 0.2 percent. The stock is down about 2.7 percent so far this year, underperforming the market's 16 percent gain.

($1 = 42.93 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)