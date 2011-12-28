MANILA Dec 28 Philippine food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday it was invited by Philippine Airlines' owner, Filipino tycoon Lucio Tan, to assist in the flag carrier's refleeting and modernisation plans.

San Miguel, in a disclosure to the stock exchange, confirmed local media reports it was in talks with Tan's PAL Holdings Inc, owner of Asia's oldest airline, but no agreement has been forged yet.

"In the event a definitive agreement is concluded, an appropriate disclosure shall be made to the exchange," it said.

Local media reports said San Miguel President Ramon Ang was conducting due diligence on PAL.

has been facing a labour crisis in recent months after some workers walked out of their jobs to protest the carrier's plan to outsource airport services, catering and call centre operations.

In August, PAL president Jaime Bautista said the carrier needed to refleet to stay competitive.

The airline was also rumoured to be an acquisition target of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and its Philippine unit PLDT, but the two companies denied the market talk in September.

In a separate disclosure, San Miguel said it expects its revenue and operating profit to grow by double digits in 2012, confirming a report in a local daily.

San Miguel, with a market value of $6.3 billion, remains the country's dominant food and beverage manufacturer even after its aggressive expansion in recent years into power generation, oil refining and marketing, mining and infrastructure.

Shares of San Miguel rose 0.3 percent in light trade at 0400 GMT against a 0.5 percent drop in the main share index. PAL Holdings was up 1.7 percent.

($1 = 43.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)