MANILA Dec 28 Philippine food-to-power
conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday it was
invited by Philippine Airlines' owner, Filipino tycoon
Lucio Tan, to assist in the flag carrier's refleeting and
modernisation plans.
San Miguel, in a disclosure to the stock exchange, confirmed
local media reports it was in talks with Tan's PAL Holdings Inc,
owner of Asia's oldest airline, but no agreement has been forged
yet.
"In the event a definitive agreement is concluded, an
appropriate disclosure shall be made to the exchange," it said.
Local media reports said San Miguel President Ramon Ang was
conducting due diligence on PAL.
has been facing a labour crisis in recent months after some
workers walked out of their jobs to protest the carrier's plan
to outsource airport services, catering and call centre
operations.
In August, PAL president Jaime Bautista said the carrier
needed to refleet to stay competitive.
The airline was also rumoured to be an acquisition target of
Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and its Philippine
unit PLDT, but the two companies denied the market talk
in September.
In a separate disclosure, San Miguel said it expects its
revenue and operating profit to grow by double digits in 2012,
confirming a report in a local daily.
San Miguel, with a market value of $6.3 billion, remains the
country's dominant food and beverage manufacturer even after its
aggressive expansion in recent years into power generation, oil
refining and marketing, mining and infrastructure.
Shares of San Miguel rose 0.3 percent in light trade at 0400
GMT against a 0.5 percent drop in the main share index.
PAL Holdings was up 1.7 percent.
($1 = 43.9 pesos)
