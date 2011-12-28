* Says airline owner seeking assistance

MANILA Dec 28 Philippine food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday Filipino tycoon Lucio Tan, owner of Philippine Airlines, sought its help for the flag carrier's refleeting and modernisation plans.

San Miguel, in a disclosure to the stock exchange, confirmed local media reports it was in talks with the PAL Holdings Inc owner, but said no agreement has been forged yet.

"We confirm that the company was invited by Mr. Lucio Tan, the controlling shareholder of PAL Holdings Inc to participate and assist in the refleeting and modernisation of the aircraft of Philippine Airlines in preparation for the projected heavy influx of tourists in the coming years," San Miguel said.

"In the event a definitive agreement is concluded, an appropriate disclosure shall be made to the exchange," it said.

It was not clear if the assistance was via an equity investment.

Local media reports said San Miguel President Ramon Ang was conducting due diligence on PAL.

But PAL Holdings, which owns Philippine Airlines, denied reports it was in talks with San Miguel to sell a stake in the holding firm.

"Upon verification with the corporate secretary...please be informed that there is presently no discussion on possible investment by San Miguel Corp in PAL Holdings Inc," it said in a statement.

PAL, Asia's oldest airline, has been facing a labour crisis in recent months after some workers walked out of their jobs to protest the carrier's plan to outsource airport services, catering and call centre operations.

PAL SHARES RISE

In August, PAL president Jaime Bautista said the carrier needed to refleet to stay competitive.

Shares of San Miguel ended up 0.5 percent in light trade on Wednesday against a 0.6 percent drop in the main share index . PAL Holdings rose as much as 6 percent before closing just 0.9 percent firmer.

PAL has risen around 53 percent so far this year, way above gains of nearly 4 percent in the main index. San Miguel has lost about 29 percent.

The airline was also rumoured to be an acquisition target of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and its Philippine unit PLDT, but the two companies denied the market talk in September.

In another disclosure, San Miguel said it expects its revenue and operating profit to grow by double digits in 2012, confirming a report in a local daily.

Its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, separately said it had finalised the sale of the 620-megawatt Limay power plant, bought from the government in 2009 at $13.5 million, to local firm Millenium Holdings Inc for an undisclosed amount.

San Miguel, with a market value of $6.3 billion, remains the country's dominant food and beverage manufacturer even after its aggressive expansion in recent years into power generation, oil refining and marketing, mining and infrastructure.

($1 = 43.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)