MANILA Jan 17 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it offered to expand the capacity of one of Manila's major elevated railways.

The operator of the elevated railways system, Metro Rail Transit Corp, is a takeover target of San Miguel's rival Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

San Miguel, in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, said it had submitted a proposal to the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) for the expansion of the capacity of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3. It did not provide details of the offer.

Metro Pacific, the local flagship of Hong Kong-based conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, last year offered $1.1 billion to acquire the government's stake in the company operating MRT Line 3.

A local newspaper on Tuesday quoted an unnamed DOTC official as saying that Metro Pacific's proposal to take over and expand MRT Line 3's capacity was "still on the table for review because SMC offered a similar proposal."

Officials at the DOTC could not immediately be reached for comment.

San Miguel has another elevated railway project in the capital, the proposed $1.6 billion MRT-7 line that will run up to Bulacan, north of Manila. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)