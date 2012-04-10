MANILA, April 10 Philippine Airlines (PAL)
may spend up to $1 billion for a refleeting programme
to boost its competitiveness after a deal last week in which
conglomerate San Miguel Corp will become a substantial
investor, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The refleeting program would cost at least $500 million to
as much as $1 billion, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted San
Miguel president Ramon Ang as saying.
There was no immediate reply from Ang to a Reuters' query on
the report.
San Miguel, the country's most diverse conglomerate,
announced last week it would buy minority stakes worth a total
$500 million in flag carrier PAL and a sister airline, Air
Philippines Corp, with the deal giving San Miguel management
control of the two airlines.
