* CIMB could take 8 of 15 board seats in Bank of Commerce
* Deal may be worth $200 million-$250 million - report
(Adds background, details)
MANILA, April 16 Malaysia's second largest
lender CIMB Group will sign a deal soon to buy 60
percent of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's
unlisted banking arm, the chairman of Bank of Commerce said on
Monday.
It would be the first foray by the Malaysian bank in the
Philippines, further boosting its regional footprint after it
bought some equities and investment banking units from Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc elsewhere in Asia earlier
this month.
The deal will also allow San Miguel, the country's most
diverse conglomerate, to keep a minority stake in the unlisted
bank while focusing on its new ventures such as power, mining,
telecoms, infrastructure, and more recently, airlines.
San Miguel said early this month it had forged agreements to
acquire an indirect stake in the country's flag carrier
Philippine Airlines and its sister airline for $500
million.
"I was told it would happen shortly," Jose Pardo, told
Reuters, when asked about the signing between CIMB and San
Miguel, after the sale was reported by local media. He added the
deal needed the approval of the central bank.
"I presume if they (CIMB) take 60 percent, they will have
about eight board seats," Pardo said. Medium-sized lender Bank
of Commerce has 15 board members.
Pardo said San Miguel Properties Inc and San Miguel
Retirement Fund, which together hold about 76 percent of Bank of
Commerce, were in negotiations with CIMB about the deal.
Some minority shareholders would also sell their stakes in
the bank, a source with knowledge of the deal but who was not
authorised to speak to the media told Reuters.
The deal will be presented to Bank of Commerce shareholders
at a meeting on April 24.
San Miguel was little changed in early trade on Monday,
slipping 0.3 percent, in step with the broader market's
0.3 percent decline. CIMB was down 0.4 percent.
CIMB's buy-in may be worth about $200 million to $250
million and could be finalised in the next few days, said a
report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.
There was no immediate comment from San Miguel on the deal.
At the end of the third quarter, Bank of Commerce had
capital stock of 18.5 billion Philippine pesos ($433.5
million)and total assets valued at 96.5 billion pesos.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)