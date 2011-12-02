MANILA Dec 2 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said its top shareholder, Top Frontier
Investment Holdings Inc, had sold 9 million common shares.
The food-to-power group did not disclose the buyer or
selling price for the shares, which were worth 1.1 billion pesos
($25.4 million) at Thursday's close of 123.10 pesos.
The sale was transacted through the stock exchange, San
Miguel said in a filing dated Dec 1 but released by the stock
exchange on Friday.
Top Frontier owned 1.22 billion common shares or a 36.67
percent stake in San Miguel as of Sept. 30, a previous San
Miguel filing showed.
($1 = 43.3 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)