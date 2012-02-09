MANILA Feb 9 San Miguel Brewery Inc , a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp , plans to sell five-, seven- and 10-year bonds to raise 20 billion pesos ($474 million) for debt refinancing, a regulatory filing showed.

Proceeds from the peso-denominated bonds will be used to redeem fixed-rate bonds worth 13.6 billion pesos maturing on April 3 and prepay a $300 million loan, it said.

ING Bank N.V. (Manila Branch) is issue manager and joint lead manager and bookrunner with BDO Capital & Investment Corp, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and SB Capital Investment Corp.

San Miguel Brewery said on Wednesday bondholders representing nearly 77 percent of its maturing 2012 fixed-rate bonds have consented to proposed changes to debt terms.

($1 = 42.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)