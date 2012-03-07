(Repeats story published late on Tuesday)
* CIMB to buy 60 pct of unlisted medium-sized bank
* Deal expected to be finalised this month
By Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, March 6 Philippine conglomerate
San Miguel Corp is close to a deal to sell 60 percent
of its banking unit to Malaysia's second-largest lender CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd, with the two agreeing on a final
price, the chairman of Bank of Commerce said on Tuesday.
The deal, expected to be finalised this month, will provide
San Miguel with fresh funds to close its $610 million purchase
of Exxon Mobil Corp's Malaysian assets, or to invest in
new acquisitions such flag carrier Philippine Airlines Inc
.
"I think it's nearing completion; it's almost there," Jose
Pardo told Reuters. "It looks like they have agreed (on a price)
already, but it hasn't been presented to the board yet."
"From what I hear, they want the maximum (stake) allowed,
which is 60 percent," he said.
Pardo said it was now up to the bank's shareholders to seal
the deal.
"I think the final say will be from the shareholders," he
said. "I hope in March at least we can put closure to the
negotiations, it would do well for the institution."
CIMB would be buying a portion of the San Miguel group's
stake in the bank totalling 76 percent and some shares from
minority shareholders, said a source with knowledge of the deal
who was not authorised to speak to the media.
After the deal, San Miguel's holding in unlisted Bank of
Commerce will fall to 30 percent, while minority shareholders
will be left with 9-10 percent.
In recent years, San Miguel has slowly accumulated shares in
the medium-sized lender through property arm San Miguel
Properties Inc after its entry in 2007. Its SMC Retirement Fund
unit also holds shares in the lender.
In 2010, San Miguel Properties bought an additional
20,383,210 common shares in Bank of Commerce for 3.56 billion
pesos ($83.03 million), or 175 pesos per share.
Last year, it forged a deal to buy 7.2 percent of the
outstanding capital stock of Bank of Commerce for 1.5 billion
pesos.
At the end of the third quarter, Bank of Commerce had
capital stock of 18.5 billion pesos and total assets valued at
96.5 billion pesos.
In January, CIMB Chief Executive Nazir Razak said he
expected to complete talks to buy a stake in Bank of Commerce in
the first quarter as the group expanded its presence in
Southeast Asia.
($1 = 42.8750 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)