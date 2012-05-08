MANILA May 8 San Miguel Corp will sign
on Tuesday a deal selling 60 percent of its unlisted banking
unit to Malaysia's second-largest lender CIMB Group,
the president of the Philippine conglomerate said.
The deal marks CIMB's entry into the Philippines as the
lender expands in the region. The bank's latest acquisitions
include its purchase of some Asian units of Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc last month.
"Yes," San Miguel President Ramon Ang told Reuters in a
mobile text message when asked if the signing will take place on
Tuesday, without giving details.
CIMB will be acquiring 60 percent of medium-sized Bank of
Commerce for around $300 million, two sources with knowledge of
the deal told Reuters, declining to be identified because the
information was confidential.
San Miguel will be selling around 40 percent of its stake in
Bank of Commerce while the rest of the shares will be sold by
minority shareholders, one of the sources said.
The conglomerate's stake in the bank is held by its
subsidiaries San Miguel Properties Inc and San Miguel
Retirement Fund, which together hold about 76 percent of Bank of
Commerce.
Shares of San Miguel were almost flat in early trading on
Tuesday, largely in line with the main index. CIMB was up
0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ryan Woo)