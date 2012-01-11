BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
MANILA Jan 11 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is finalising an agreement to sell 60 percent of its banking arm, Bank of Commerce, to the CIMB Group , Malaysia's second-largest bank, a source who is involved in the share sale said on Wednesday.
A share transfer agreement was now being reviewed by the groups involved, the source told Reuters.
Bank of Commerce, with total assets of $2 billion, has capital stock of $385.5 million as of June 2011, latest filings with the central bank show. Based on this data, a sale of a 60 percent stake in the bank could be worth $231.3 million.
Citing an unidentified source, the Business Times of Malaysia reported on Wednesday that CIMB Group was likely to sign the deal to buy into the medium-sized Philippine bank by the end of January.
Officials from San Miguel and Bank of Commerce were not immediately available for comment.
(With additional reporting by Y-Sing Liau in Kuala Lumpur) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.