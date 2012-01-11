MANILA Jan 11 Philippine food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday its subsidiary will acquire indirect equity interests equivalent to 80 percent of South Luzon Tollway Corp and 60 percent of Manila Toll Expressway Systems Inc.

In a disclosure, San Miguel said the two companies hold concessions to construct, maintain and operate the South Luzon Expressway which connects the capital to southern provinces.

It did not give the value of the two deals. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)