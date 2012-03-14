(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Maggie Chen
HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters Basis Point) - San Miguel
Corp is seeking a loan of up to $800 million in ringgit
to back its purchase of ExxonMobil's Malaysia assets, banking
sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point, banking sources said
on Thursday.
Maybank, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB have been mandated
to arrange the financing for the Philippines-based conglomerate,
banking sources said.
San Miguel announced that it had agreed to buy three
subsidiaries comprising ExxonMobil's downstream oil business in
Malaysia last August in a deal valued at $610 million, San
Miguel said.
San Miguel is finalising the acquisition through
majority-owned Petron Corp, it said in a March 1 stock
exchange filing. Petron Corp is the largest oil refiner in the
Philippines.
San Miguel's relationship banks have been sounded out about
joining the loan, which may be structured on a non-recourse
basis.
The terms of the loan are still being finalised, but it is
expected to have a mix of maturities including a five-year tenor
and a shorter-dated tranche for working capital.
The companies being bought are Esso Malaysia Bhd (EMB), a
publicly traded company in which Exxon Mobil owns a 65 percent
stake, and wholly-owned subsidiaries ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn Bhd
(EMMSB) and Exxon Mobil Borneo Sdn Bhd (EMBSB).
An acquisition of ExxonMobil's stake in Esso Malaysia would
trigger a general takeover offer to acquire the remaining 35
percent of the company.
San Miguel said last August that it it may spend as much as
$1.2 billion upgrading the existing Port Dickson refinery
operations of Esso Malaysia.
EMB, EMMSB and EMBSB form an integrated business engaged in
refining, distributing and marketing petroleum products. Their
assets include the Port Dickson refinery with a rated capacity
of 88,000 barrels per day, seven fuel distribution terminals and
a network of about 560 branded service stations, 420 of which
are company-owned.
Maybank is the advisor on the deal.
Petron Corp raised a $480 million, five-year loan from nine
banks last September. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, HSBC, Maybank, StanChart, DBS Bank, Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp, Chinatrust Commercial Bank and UOB
participated in that loan, which paid a margin of 235 basis
points over Libor.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen)