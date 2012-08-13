* Q2 net profit 5.6 bln pesos, up more than 50 pct vs
year-ago
* Shares down 4 pct so far in 2012, lag broad market
MANILA Aug 13 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp posted a more than 50 percent rise in
second-quarter net income, driven by earnings from its energy
businesses as demand grew on the back of strong domestic growth,
and as new acquisitions contributed.
The results from Philippines' largest beverage, food and
packaging company, whose revenues make up about 5 percent of the
country's $200 billion gross domestic product, reflect a
domestic economy that has been resilient despite weakening
global demand hurting the country's exports.
The Philippine economy grew at an annual pace of 6.4 percent
in the first quarter, powered by government spending and
domestic demand. In a Reuters interview in July, Philippine
President Benigno Aquino said second-quarter growth may be even
faster.
San Miguel, which started operations in 1890 making beer,
has capitalised on that growth by diversifying into power,
telecommunications and infrastructure sectors. It now has a
portfolio of more than 400 products.
In April it bought shares worth $500 million in flag carrier
Philippine Airlines and a sister airline, adding to a
string of acquisitions and investments worth more than $5
billion over the past four years.
It posted a net profit of 5.6 billion pesos for April-June
compared to the previous period's 3.7 billion pesos, according
to Reuters' calculations from its first-half results.
There were no quarterly profit estimates available but
analysts expect San Miguel to post a 65 percent rise in net
income to 19.3 billion pesos this year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
REVENUE FORECAST
San Miguel recently forecast 2013 revenue to climb to $24
billion from a projected $20 billion this year and has said it
might make more acquisitions in the near term.
The conglomerate's flagship firm, San Miguel Brewery
, part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, had net
sales of 37 billion pesos in the first half, up 4 percent from
the previous year. The company did not provide net profit
details.
San Miguel also launched on Monday its offer of up to 1.067
billion preferred shares at 75 pesos per share, the biggest-ever
share sale by a local firm.
The company seeks to raise as much as 80 billion pesos from
the primary offer to refinance costly preferred shares worth
72.8 billion pesos issued in 2009.
Shares in San Miguel, which has a market value of around
$6.4 billion, the country's seventh biggest, fell 0.8 percent on
Monday in a broad market that was up 0.2 percent. The shares
have fallen about 4 percent this year, underperforming the
broader market's 20 percent gain.
($1 = 41.8 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)