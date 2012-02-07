Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Feb 7 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 12.2 vs 10.4
Op income 20.5 vs 18.6
Net sales revenue 71.9 vs 67.6
Note: San Miguel Brewery Inc is a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
In a statement, San Miguel Brewery said it would sell five to 10-year bonds to raise up to 20 billion pesos ($470 million). Proceeds will be used to redeem fixed-rate bonds worth 13.6 billion pesos maturing on April 3 and pay a $300 million term loan.
($1 = 42.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
DOHA, June 12 Qatar has launched two new shipping services to Omani ports after other Gulf states severed ties with Doha last week, raising concerns over food supplies to import-dependent Qatar.