Feb 7 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 12.2 vs 10.4

Op income 20.5 vs 18.6

Net sales revenue 71.9 vs 67.6

Note: San Miguel Brewery Inc is a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

In a statement, San Miguel Brewery said it would sell five to 10-year bonds to raise up to 20 billion pesos ($470 million). Proceeds will be used to redeem fixed-rate bonds worth 13.6 billion pesos maturing on April 3 and pay a $300 million term loan.

($1 = 42.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)