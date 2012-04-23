* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.26-$0.32 vs est $0.37
April 23 Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp
forecast third-quarter results below analysts'
estimates, hurt by flat demand across most of its markets and a
decline in the multimedia segment.
For the third quarter, Sanmina-SCI expects adjusted earnings
of 26 cents to 32 cents per share, on revenue of $1.47 billion
to $1.52 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share, on
revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sanmina-SCI, which competes with Jabil Circuit Inc,
Flextronics International and Foxconn International
Holdings, posted second-quarter net income of $30.2
million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $44.6 million, or 16
cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, the company, which derives almost a quarter
of its revenue from defense and aerospace manufacturing
contracts, earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 27 cents a share,
on revenue of $1.51 billion.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were down 2
percent at $10.10 in extended trading. They closed at $10.26 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.