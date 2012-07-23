BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 23 Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weak demand in its components business.
Net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.55 billion.
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.