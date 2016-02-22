METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
Feb 22 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, named Justin Partington global head of funds, effective immediately.
Partington, in the newly created role, will be responsible for strategic development of the company's multi-jurisdictional funds capability across its alternative asset classes, including private equity, private debt and capital markets and real estate.
Partington most recently served as commercial director of a European private equity fund administration business. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
May 16 The U.S. Justice Department for the second time in a month sued UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday, accusing the nation's largest health insurer of obtaining over $1 billion from Medicare to which it was not entitled.