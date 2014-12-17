PARIS Dec 17 Sanofi said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare to buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.

Legend/Hyonate is an injectable solution that treats noninfectious joint dysfunction in horses while Marquis Antiprotozoal Oral Paste is the first FDA-approved treatment for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disease that affects the central nervous system in horses.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)