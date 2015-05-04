PARIS May 4 Shareholders in drugs group Sanofi
, which sacked its chief executive last year and
appointed a new one in February, approved millions of euros in
payments to both men on Monday despite a substantial rebellion
by activist investors.
While most resolutions were passed with votes in the high
90s percent, more than a third of votes were cast either against
or as abstentions on two resolutions; one concerning the pay,
conditions and pension terms of new CEO Olivier Brandicourt, and
the other the pay-off for his sacked predecessor Chris
Viehbacher.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq)