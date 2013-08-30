BRIEF-Well Lead Medical to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
PARIS Aug 30 The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Sanofi's multiple-sclerosis treatment Aubagio, the French drugmaker said on Friday.
The EU has approved Aubagio as a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis, Sanofi said in a statement. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Company's investment facility with Bergen Global Opportunity Fund, announced to market on 3 March 2016 has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: