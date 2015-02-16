PARIS Feb 16 French drugs group Sanofi
is set to announce this week that Olivier Brandicourt,
head of Bayer AG's healthcare business, will become
its new chief executive, le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday
citing information it had obtained.
On Friday of last week, a Bloomberg News report said
Brandicourt was a front runner for the job, citing people with
knowledge of the company's strategy.
A former doctor who studied and practised in Paris,
Brandicourt's name has been circulating for months as one of a
small handful of people suitable as a potential replacement for
Chris Viehbacher, sacked by Sanofi's board in October.
Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO since
Viehbacher's ouster, said earlier in February that a permanent
replacement would be appointed from outside the company before
March 31.
Friday's Bloomberg report said talks were underway over
Brandicourt's exit from Bayer, with the Sanofi board still
considering alternative CEO candidates. Le Figaro's report,
carried on its web site, did not mention other candidates.
Brandicourt has worked in the pharmaceuticals industry for
25 years and took on his current role at Bayer in 2013.
A Sanofi spokeswoman and a spokesman for Bayer Healthcare
both declined to comment.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Noelle Mennella; Editing by
Leigh Thomas)