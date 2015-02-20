(Adds details)
By Andrew Callus
PARIS Feb 20 Sanofi's new boss
Olivier Brandicourt could earn up to 4.2 million euros ($4.8
million) a year at the drugs group and pocket an extra 4
million euros within 12 months as a one-off golden handshake.
The pay of the former medical doctor, due to take up his new
role from April, was revealed in a statement from the company on
Friday, a day after the 59-year-old Bayer executive
was named as replacement for Chris Viehbacher, who was sacked in
October.
Brandicourt will get 1.2 million euros as a fixed sum, plus
a performance-related amount targeted at 150 percent of that and
capped at 250 percent.
His fixed pay is slightly below Viehbacher's 1.26 million
euro award for 2014, but at 250 percent against 200 percent, the
variable portion makes his earnings potential higher.
Brandicourt will also get 220,000 stock options and 45,000
performance shares a year in Sanofi, matching Viehbacher's
award.
He has a higher cash earnings potential than Patrick
Pouyanne, who took over last October as CEO of oil group Total
, which vies with Sanofi for status as France's largest
company by stock market value.
Pouyanne has the same fixed salary, but his variable pay is
capped at 165 percent.
Rival U.S. drug company Pfizer, similar in size by
annual revenue, paid its chief executive Ian Read a $1.8 million
2013 salary plus an annual incentive award of $3.4 million for
a total $5.2 million (4.6 million euros), with stock awards and
stock options on top.
Brandicourt's 4 million euro golden handshake, billed as
compensation for loss of benefits at his former employer, is
split into two parts: the first 2 million will be paid when he
reports for work on April 2; the second will be paid in January
2016 "subject to conditions of continued employment".
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(1 euro = $1.1413)
(Editing by Alexandria Sage and David Holmes)