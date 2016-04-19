BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
PARIS, April 19 Sanofi said on Tuesday that it would invest 300 million euros ($339 million) to expand a Belgian site specialised in making treatments for rare diseases.
The French drugmaker said in a statement that the facility in Geel, in northern Belgium would increase production capacity and expand into new drugs and therapeutic areas.
The site is currently used for the global production of a protein therapy for Pompe disease, a rare, genetic muscular condition that is often fatal, Sanofi said. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)