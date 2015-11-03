PARIS Nov 3 Sanofi and BioNTech said
they signed a collaboration and licence agreement to discover
and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the companies
said in a statement on Tuesday.
BioNTech will receive $60 million in upfront and near-term
milestone payments and could receive over $300 million in
development, regulatory and commercial milestones and other
payments per product, the companies said.
BioNTech would also be eligible for tiered royalties on net
sales up to double digits if the treatments are successfully
brought to market, the companies added.
