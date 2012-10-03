* Bristol to return rights to Plavix, Avapro to Sanofi
* Bristol to keep Plavix rights in U.S.
* Sanofi to make $200 mln terminal payment to Bristol in
2018
* Sanofi shares down 0.8 pct
By James Regan
PARIS, Oct 3 Drugmakers Sanofi and
Bristol-Myers Squibb plan to revamp their 15-year-old
alliance from Jan. 1 in response to lost exclusivity on two key
drugs and the arrival of generic competition in major markets.
The move will see Bristol-Myers return rights to blood clot
preventer Plavix and blood pressure treatment Avapro/Avalide to
the French drugmaker in all markets, the companies said in a
joint statement on Wednesday.
This will give Sanofi sole commercial control of the two
treatments, although Bristol-Myers will keep rights to Plavix in
the United States and Puerto Rico, which will continue unchanged
through 2019.
In return, Sanofi will pay Bristol-Myers royalties through
2018 on sales of Plavix worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Puerto
Rico, and on sales of Avapro/Avalide. Sanofi will then make a
$200 million terminal payment to Bristol-Myers, the groups said.
The French and U.S. drug giants have both had to wrestle
with so-called patent cliffs, which have seen top-selling drugs
previously protected by patents hit by competition from cheap
copies.
Plavix, designed to help reduce the risk of a future heart
attack or stroke, had been the world's second-biggest selling
prescription medicine for several years with annual revenue
reaching about $9 billion at its peak.
Earlier this year, Sanofi predicted a $1.85 billion dent in
net income from the impact of generics on Plavix and Avapro. The
company is now banking on emerging markets, diabetes, vaccines,
animal health, its takeover of biotech Genzyme and new products
in the hunt for alternative growth.
Late on Tuesday, Sanofi announced it would buy Genfar,
Colombia's second-largest manufacturer of generic drugs with
sales of $133 million last year, of which 30 percent were
generated outside the country.
Sanofi is also reshuffling its research operations and said
last month it could shed some 900 jobs in France. The company is
due to discuss details of the cuts with staff representatives
later on Wednesday.
Bristol-Myers is bracing for additional pressure between
2013 and 2015 with the arrival of generic forms of its Sustiva
treatment for HIV and its Abilify schizophrenia drug, which
together have annual sales of $4 billion.
Among its new medicines, diabetes treatment Onglyza has
struggled to register substantial sales in the face of tough
competition, while experimental blood clot preventer Eliquis is
due to be reviewed in March after U.S. health regulators
declined to approve it in June.
Bristol-Myers in August dropped a much-anticipated hepatitis
C drug after a patient died of heart failure.
The U.S. group said on Wednesday that the revised agreement
with Sanofi would simplify operations and help it focus on
delivering drugs in development. The French company said the
change "further supports Sanofi's strategic priorities".
The companies added that they had resolved disputes relating
to the alliance, and that Bristol-Myers would as a result pay
Sanofi $80 million in relation to Avalide supply disruption in
the U.S. last year.
Shares in Sanofi, which is France's second-biggest company
by market value, were 0.8 percent lower at 67.50 euros by 0726
GMT. The stock is up some 19 percent this year.