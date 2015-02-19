BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 19 Germany's Bayer said the head of its healthcare division, Olivier Brandicourt, would quit to become chief executive officer of French peer Sanofi on April 2.
Bayer executive board member Werner Baumann will replace Brandicourt as division head, in addition to maintaining his responsibilities for group strategy, portfolio management and European markets.
(RReReporting by Ludwig Burger)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
MONROVIA, May 8 Medical samples from four of the victims of a disease in Liberia that initially baffled scientists have tested positive for a type of meningitis, the minister of health said on Monday.