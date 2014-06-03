PARIS, June 3 Chris Viehbacher, the German-Canadian chief executive of French drugs firm Sanofi , is moving his personal residence from France to the United States for family reasons, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"This is a personal family decision made by Chris Viehbacher which will have no effect on the operation of the company," the spokesman for France's second-biggest listed company said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.

As a result of the CEO's change of residence, four of Sanofi's 12 executive board members will be resident outside France.

Viehbacher has a son who is studying at Northeastern University, in Boston. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Noelle Mennella; Editing by James Regan)