PARIS, June 3 Chris Viehbacher, the
German-Canadian chief executive of French drugs firm Sanofi
, is moving his personal residence from France to the
United States for family reasons, a company spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"This is a personal family decision made by Chris Viehbacher
which will have no effect on the operation of the company," the
spokesman for France's second-biggest listed company said,
confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.
As a result of the CEO's change of residence, four of
Sanofi's 12 executive board members will be resident outside
France.
Viehbacher has a son who is studying at Northeastern
University, in Boston.
