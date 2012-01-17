The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis is seen on the facade of their headquarters in Paris August 4, 2010. REUTERS/John Schults

A research chemist for Sanofi-Aventis (SASY.PA) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing trade secrets from the pharmaceutical giant and making them available for sale through a Chinese company, prosecutors said.

Yuan Li, 29, of Somerset, New Jersey, appeared before U.S. District Judge Joel Pisano in Trenton federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of theft of trade secrets, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman.

A Chinese national, Li worked as a research scientist at Sanofi's U.S. headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from August 2006 to June 2011, where she directly helped develop a number of compounds the company viewed as potential "building blocks" for future drugs, the release said.

While at Sanofi, Li also was a 50 percent partner in Abby Pharmatech Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese chemical company engaged in the sale and distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Li admitted that between October 2008 and June 2011, she accessed an internal Sanofi database and downloaded information about a number of compounds, including their chemical structures, to her company laptop. She transferred the information to her personal home computer by sending herself an e-mail or using a USB thumb drive and made the stolen compounds available for sale on Abby's website, Fishman said.

In a statement, Sanofi spokesman Jack Cox said Li was terminated from the company for policy violations.

"Sanofi takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously," he said. "The company has been and will continue to cooperate with Federal authorities, as appropriate, in this matter."

Li's attorney Paul Brickfield said his client accepted responsibility for her actions and agreed to pay $131,000 in restitution. To make Abby look credible, she listed a number of compounds that were being developed by her employer, Brickfield said. The idea was to create the impression that Abby had a deeper inventory, he added.

Li faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced on April 23.

Sanofi and Li's lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Yuan Li, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey. Docket number not immediately available.

(Reporting by Jennifer Golson; editing by Andre Grenon)