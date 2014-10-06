PARIS Oct 7 French drugmaker Sanofi
said it had informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper
payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East
Africa and the Middle East, in the latest of a string of bribery
claims embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry.
Sanofi hired a law firm to investigate the claims after it
received anonymous allegations that wrongdoing occurred between
2007 and 2012, the Paris-listed company said in a statement late
on Monday in reaction to a Wall Street Journal report.
"The investigation is still ongoing and is expected to take
some time given that the allegations date back seven years. At
this stage, it is too early to draw conclusions," Sanofi said,
adding it was committed to maintaining the highest ethical
standards wherever it does business.
Among the allegations are that Sanofi employees made
improper payments to doctors in Kenya and other East African
countries by handing out perks encouraging doctors to prescribe
Sanofi drugs, the WSJ reported on its website, citing e-mails
from a whistleblower.
Sanofi said it had notified the U.S. Department of Justice
and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the claims,
that it took these seriously and that it would cooperate with
any potential review.
The allegations follow a string of bribery claims over the
past year in the industry that have mainly centred on Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline and its sales practices in China.
GSK was fined $489 million by Chinese authorities for
bribery last month and is still under investigation by U.S. and
British watchdogs. In addition to the high-profile Chinese case,
GSK has been accused of corrupt practices in Poland, Syria,
Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
U.S. authorities offer cash incentives for whistleblowers to
report corporate malpractice by awarding them up to 30 percent
of any sum collected if new information provided leads to the
recovery of investor money over $1 million.
