PARIS, July 25 Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said on Wednesday that its dengue vaccine candidate proved effective in a study in fighting the disease, which it described as a threat to almost 3 billion people.

"The results confirm the excellent safety profile of the vaccine candidate," Sanofi said in a statement, referring to a trial carried out in Thailand.

The full data are being reviewed by scientific experts and public health officials, with detailed results to be published later this year, Sanofi said.

Large-scale late-stage Phase III dengue vaccine clinical studies with 31,000 participants are under way in 10 countries in Asia and Latin America, the company added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)