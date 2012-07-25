PARIS, July 25 Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines
division of Sanofi, said on Wednesday that its dengue
vaccine candidate proved effective in a study in fighting the
disease, which it described as a threat to almost 3 billion
people.
"The results confirm the excellent safety profile of the
vaccine candidate," Sanofi said in a statement, referring to a
trial carried out in Thailand.
The full data are being reviewed by scientific experts and
public health officials, with detailed results to be published
later this year, Sanofi said.
Large-scale late-stage Phase III dengue vaccine clinical
studies with 31,000 participants are under way in 10 countries
in Asia and Latin America, the company added.
