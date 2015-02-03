PARIS Feb 3 Sanofi launched an
inhalable insulin in the United States on Tuesday in a potential
boost for its flagging diabetes drug sales and for patient
quality of life.
Developed by Mannkind Corp, Afrezza will be the
only inhalable insulin on the U.S. market, where Sanofi competes
with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk for sales of
traditional injectable insulin.
Inhalation promises to be faster acting and much more
convenient than injections, but an inhaled product has failed in
the past and there are concerns about the potential risks
associated with breathing powdered insulin.
Afrezza, which uses a whistle-sized inhaler and works to
control blood-sugar levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes,
was developed in the shadow of Pfizer's rival Exubera
and approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in June.
Exubera was approved in 2006 with expectations of $2 billion
a year in sales but the inhaler was bulky, and patients were put
off by the need for periodic lung function tests. Eventually it
was withdrawn.
In the Afrezza marketing deal struck last year, Mannkind won
an upfront payment of $150 million, potential further milestone
payments of up to $775 million and 35 percent of future profits.
Priced at $7.54 for a daily dose of 12 units, Afrezza will
be pricier than $3.14 Apidra, which is the injectable equivalent
in Sanofi's drugs stable.
Afrezza should not be used in patients with asthma, or those
suffering from certain complications, however. It is also not
recommended for smokers or recent ex-smokers.
Industry analysts have said they expect Afrezza to generate
modest sales of about $182 million a year by 2019 according to
Thomson Reuters Cortellis, given Exubera's problems and the
restrictions on use.
Sanofi's diabetes division generates about $7 billion of
sales annually and around 30 percent of group profits, but the
patent on its Lantus insulin, the world's most prescribed,
expires this year, and it expects little or no sales growth
through 2018.
A poor diabetes performance in 2014 was one of the reasons
Sanofi sacked chief executive Chris Viehbacher in October. The
company is now betting on products like Afrezza and an improved
version of Lantus called Toujeo.
Orally delivered insulin is difficult to develop because the
protein gets broken down in the stomach, but last year Danish
group Novo Nordisk completed a Phase I trial of an oral version.
